WATCH LIVE: CSCU president to talk about ‘devastating effects’ of proposed state budget

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.(ct.edu)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The proposed state budget will have “devastating effects” on Connecticut’s state colleges and universities, according to the system’s leaders.

Terrence Cheng, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System, planned to participate in a news conference on Monday to talk about it.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. Stream it live below:

Cheng said he’ll be joined by institutional leaders, legislators, students, faculty, and staff.

The appropriations budget, which came out Tuesday, didn’t have a lot of money for both the CSCU system and the University of Connecticut.

