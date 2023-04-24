Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation’s Walk to Fight Rare Diseases will benefit the National Association for Rare Disorders

(WFSB) - On Saturday morning, the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation will host the 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Rare Diseases on Quinnipiac University’s Hamden campus.

Money raised will go to an organization founded in Connecticut 40 years ago called NORD, the National Association for Rare Disorders.

All this week, Channel 3 is giving you insight into what those with rare diseases face, and why this organization is a perfect fit for Denise’s legacy of compassion and helping those facing health challenges.

For many, many years Denise was a force behind fundraising in Connecticut in her role as co-host of the annual Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon in Connecticut.

There are several types of muscular dystrophy. All are considered rare diseases.

According to NORD’s Vice President of Patient Services Jill Pollander, a disease is considered rare if it is detected in fewer than 200,000 patients at any one time in the United States.

“There are over 7,000 rare diseases and they impact 25-30 million Americans. So 1 in 10 has a rare diagnosis,” said Pollander.

NORD has a database with helpful information on all of them.

Among those 7,000 conditions are some you know about. For example, every childhood cancer is considered a rare disorder.

There’s also: “Cystic fibrosis, or sickle cell disease. You might have heard of PKU, ALS, and then less commonly maybe narcolepsy, less common than that: progeria, MPS6, MPS2,” Pollander said.

“The biggest challenge initially is getting a diagnosis. And then finding treatment,” said Lesley Bennett.

Bennett is the Volunteer Ambassador for the Connecticut Rare Action Network, which is affiliated with NORD. She fights for the estimated 300,000 Connecticut families dealing with rare diseases by pushing for legislation at the State Capitol.

For her, the fight is personal. Her daughter Kelly was born with a rare disorder.

“Thirty-six hours after birth, she had seizures. And that started our family on what everybody calls the diagnostic journey,” Bennett said.

Kelly’s exact disease was never definitively diagnosed, but doctors did know she had an issue breaking down protein.

“She was on a specialized diet for years. Didn’t cure everything. It couldn’t undo the damage that had happened, but it slowed down the progression of her disorder,” said Bennett. “She lived; she was not supposed to survive her third birthday. And lived until two weeks before her 32nd,” said Bennett.

Genetic testing wasn’t available in time to help Kelly. But her mom is working on changing that for other sick babies.

“It takes an average of five to seven years to get diagnosed when you have a rare disease,” Pollander said.

For some, an early diagnosis can lead to early treatment.

“So one of the things we want to push for, especially in children who do not have a diagnosis but are very ill, is whole genome sequencing,” Bennett said.

With Bennett’s lobbying, the state has also established a rare disease advisory council to help tackle the issues “rare” families face, especially with the overwhelming costs, by getting insurance coverage for out-of-network specialists and help with high prescription costs.

One doctor fighting to help those with a rare disease called X-linked hypophosphatemia is Quinnipiac University Professor and Director of the Connecticut Children’s Research Institute, Dr. Carolyn Macica.

“These patients have very soft bones, they lose cartilages and they develop a lot of bone spurs or osteophytes throughout the body. As a consequence of this, they become very disabled,” said Macica.

From her research, Macica and other faculty at Quinnipiac were able to create a physical therapy program for adult patients with the disease.

“On top of that, a pharmaceutical company developed a monoclonal antibody to help treat the disease,” Macica said.

Macica also leads an annual rare disease day symposium at Quinnipiac’s Netter School of Medicine, bringing together rare disease patients, their families, members of NORD, doctors, researchers and medical students.

“One of the biggest shortcomings with rare diseases is that there’s a real lack of knowledgeable providers who can treat them,” Macica said. “By holding this event, we are able to allow students to be exposed to the community and to hopefully one day choose to, if a patient comes across their practice, to choose to treat that patient.”

The money raised at the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Walk to Fight Rare Diseases this Saturday goes towards helping NORD fulfill its mission of care, policy and research.

