GoFundMe raises over 100K for family of driver killed in Gold Star Bridge accident

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A GoFundMe page was created for the family of Wallace Fauquet III, the truck driver that was killed in the Gold Star Bridge crash.

The campaign has surpassed its goal of $100,000 with over 2,000 donations.

As of Sunday evening they have raised over $120,000.

State Police say a 2006 Toyota Avalon was traveling on Interstate 95 South in the right lane when they sustained a tire failure.

The Toyota came to a stop in the right acceleration lane, causing the tanker Fauquet was operating to rear-end the Toyota and begin to roll, catching on fire.

43-year-old Wallace Joseph Fauquet III from Gales Ferry sustained fatal injuries, and the passengers of the Toyota were injured.

Desiree Mills, the sister-in-law of Fauquet is the creator of the GoFundMe.

“He was a doting, devoted, and loving husband to his wife Elaine, his soulmate. His kids were everything to him and he worked hard to provide for them” the page says.

An update from the family shows their appreciation to everyone that has donated.

“My family is in awe of the outpouring of love and support and kindness that everyone has shown through donations, condolences, meal trains, or sharing the GoFundMe,” the update reads. “Everyone’s support is going to allow his wife and her boys time to grieve and navigate their new normal going forward.”

If anyone would like to donate or leave a kind message on the page, it is linked here.

