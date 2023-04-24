Here are the most popular baby names for Connecticut in 2023

(WFSB) - Names.org released its official list of the most popular baby names in Connecticut in 2023.

The list was based on the Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on their website.

The most popular name for 2023 in the state was Charlotte for girls and Noah for boys.

Olivia, Emma, Amelia, and Sophia were also included in the top five most popular names for girls.

Liam, James, Theodore, and Oliver rounded out the top five most popular boys names.

Eight of the names for both boys and girls were also included on the national top 10 list, with Jack and Luca being the unique names for the boys, and Ella and Mila being the unique names for girls.

Check out the rest of the list here: names.org/lists/by-state/ct

