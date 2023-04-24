Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Here are the most popular baby names for Connecticut in 2023

Provided by USAA
Provided by USAA(PRNewswire)
By Ethan Logue
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Names.org released its official list of the most popular baby names in Connecticut in 2023.

The list was based on the Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on their website.

The most popular name for 2023 in the state was Charlotte for girls and Noah for boys.

Olivia, Emma, Amelia, and Sophia were also included in the top five most popular names for girls.

Liam, James, Theodore, and Oliver rounded out the top five most popular boys names.

Eight of the names for both boys and girls were also included on the national top 10 list, with Jack and Luca being the unique names for the boys, and Ella and Mila being the unique names for girls.

Check out the rest of the list here: names.org/lists/by-state/ct

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford.
Fire destroys historic church in Eastford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: We’re in for a partly cloudy day today, with a chance for some frost overnight tonight!
A man is dead after being struck by a driver in Hartford.
Hartford police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
Guerrero was placed under arrest for the charge of murder.
Suspect identified in fatal overnight shooting
A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Victim identified in deadly fuel tanker rollover

Latest News

Terrance Cheng - CSCU president
CSCU president to talk about ‘devastating effects’ of proposed state budget
Jonathan Garces is accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from a restaurant in Wilton...
NY man accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from CT restaurant
Sidney Nelson was charged with stealing holiday packages from homes in North Haven, according...
Suspected holiday package thief arrested by North Haven police
Gizmo retires
Mental health service dog retires in Clinton