NY man accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from CT restaurant

WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New York stole 200 gallons of cooking oil from a Connecticut restaurant, according to police.

Wilton police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jonathan Garces of Yonkers, NY.

Jonathan Garces is accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from a restaurant in Wilton in Nov. 2022, police said. (Wilton police)

Garces is accused of stealing approximately the oil from behind a restaurant in Wilton during the early morning hours on Nov. 17, 2022.

He turned himself in last week on an active arrest warrant.

He was charged with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Garces was released after he used a bail bond service to post the $25,000 bond ordered by the court. He’s set to face a judge on May 1 in Stamford.

