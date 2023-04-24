Contests
NY man accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from CT restaurant

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New York stole 200 gallons of cooking oil from a Connecticut restaurant, according to police.

Wilton police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jonathan Garces of Yonkers, NY.

Jonathan Garces is accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from a restaurant in Wilton...
Jonathan Garces is accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from a restaurant in Wilton in Nov. 2022, police said.(Wilton police)

Garces is accused of stealing approximately the oil from behind a restaurant in Wilton during the early morning hours on Nov. 17, 2022.

He turned himself in last week on an active arrest warrant.

He was charged with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Garces was released after he used a bail bond service to post the $25,000 bond ordered by the court. He’s set to face a judge on May 1 in Stamford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

