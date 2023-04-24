Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: Florida DoorDash driver kidnapped, assaulted during delivery

Joseph Killins was arrested and charged, police said, after he was accused of kidnapping and...
Joseph Killins was arrested and charged, police said, after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a DoorDash driver.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Florida police arrested a 38-year-old man they say kidnapped and assaulted a DoorDash delivery driver.

Tampa Police say Joseph Killins was armed when he approached a DoorDash delivery driver while she was making a delivery last week.

He allegedly forced her to drive to a nearby apartment and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

Police say when Killins initially approached the driver, she had earphones in and was talking on the phone. Her family was able to track her because of that.

When they found her, police say Killins fired multiple times, hitting one person.

Killins reportedly ran away.

Both the driver and the shooting victim were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found and arrested Killins Friday night. He is charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.

DoorDash responded to the incident in a statement.

A spokesperson called the crime “heinous” and said the company is offering support to the woman.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford.
Fire destroys historic church in Eastford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: We’re in for a partly cloudy day today, with a chance for some frost overnight tonight!
A man is dead after being struck by a driver in Hartford.
Hartford police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
Guerrero was placed under arrest for the charge of murder.
Suspect identified in fatal overnight shooting
A vehicle fire closed I-95 south in Groton on April 21.
Victim identified in deadly fuel tanker rollover

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Ban on miscarriage management, abortion drug still possible
The Tree of Life Synagogue, lower left, stands in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
A man is dead after being struck by a driver in Hartford.
Hartford police search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed
Newington detectives said they're investigating a shots fired incident at a home on Robbins...
Police: Shots were fired into Newington home