Police search for suspect who approached child in Bristol

By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bristol are searching for an individual who approached a child.

Authorities said the incident happened at a home in the area of Maple Avenue and Nelson’s Field.

A white male who was operating a grey Jeep stopped in front of the house and asked a girl to get inside, police said.

The girl told police the male had “chubby cheeks.”

Her parent then notified the police.

“We are asking for the assistance of the community to help with identifying the vehicle or suspect,” Bristol police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Bristol police.

