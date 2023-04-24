Police share tips to prevent car break-ins as cases rise

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - There were dozens of break-ins across Connecticut this weekend.

Eyewitness News spoke to a homeowner who caught someone on camera trying to steal a car.

Police in Wethersfield are dealing with 16 cases just like that from the weekend. They believe it’s one group going around, breaking in and trying to steal cars. The group is most likely juveniles.

“It’s frustrating more than anything,” said Morgan Fiszel of Wethersfield.

Video shows a criminal try to get out of a Wethersfield driveway.

“Because it was boxed in they weren’t able to get the car out,” Fiszel said.

Surveillance video at 2 a.m. caught two guys wearing hoodies and masks.

One of them pulled on door handles, eventually getting into an unlocked Subaru with the keys inside.

He started the car, trying to steal it. Once he realized he can’t get out, the two dashed off.

Fiszel is the homeowner. It’s his friend’s car.

“It’s infuriating. It’s really maddening. It’s the second time something like that has happened here,” said Fiszel.

It keeps happening in many Connecticut neighborhoods.

You may have seen the shocking video of a Rocky Hill man confronting a criminal trying to steal his car.

In Windsor Locks, several families woke up last week to their car windows smashed.

Detective Kevin Lawless said there were 16 reported break-ins in Wethersfield this weekend.

“These are crimes of opportunity these are property crimes and they’re happening at 3 a.m. when everyone’s sleeping,” said Lawless, with the Wethersfield Police Department.

Lawless admitted tips on preventing break-ins seem obvious, but maybe not so much. Tips like not leaving keys in the car, hiding the garage door opener and rolling up windows.

“People are still leaving their keys in the car,” Lawless said.

Fiszel said his friend should know better, but believes even if cars were locked, criminals will find a way to break in.

“There’s no reason for them to not break into your car. Nothing’s gonna happen. They’re catching and releasing the same people over and over and over again,” said Fiszel.

“There’s a difference between juvenile law and adult law and the consequences are less severe when it comes to juveniles. I think that may be part of the issue,” Lawless said.

Lawless said Farmington had 12 break-ins this weekend.

Rocky Hill police are also reporting several car break-ins.

