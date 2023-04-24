Police: Shots were fired into Newington home

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Someone fired gunshots into a home in Newington early Monday morning.

Newington police said detectives responded to the scene on Robbins Avenue and Main Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.

“The initial investigation has revealed that numerous gunshots were fired into an occupied home,” detectives said in a news release. “There were no injuries reported in the shooting.”

Police said they are following up on leads to identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Newington police detectives at 860-594-6249.

