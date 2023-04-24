Contests
Police: Shots were fired into Newington home

Newington detectives said they're investigating a shots fired incident at a home on Robbins...
Newington detectives said they're investigating a shots fired incident at a home on Robbins Avenue near Main Street.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Someone fired gunshots into a home in Newington early Monday morning.

Newington police said detectives responded to the scene on Robbins Avenue and Main Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.

“The initial investigation has revealed that numerous gunshots were fired into an occupied home,” detectives said in a news release. “There were no injuries reported in the shooting.”

Police said they are following up on leads to identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Newington police detectives at 860-594-6249.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

