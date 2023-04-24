Contests
Police: Woman arrested after writing a fraudulent check

Ledyard police arrested 44-year old Beverly Turner.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a woman on for entering Holdridge Home & Garden to write a check and purchase items.

The woman was identified as 44-year old Beverly A. Turner from New London.

This incident occurred on August 10, 2022 at 749 Colonel Ledyard Highway.

The check was subsequently returned for insufficient funds.

Turner was taken into custody on Monday and charged with Larceny in the fifth degree.

She was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

