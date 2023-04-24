Suspected holiday package thief arrested by North Haven police

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - North Haven police charged a man with stealing holiday packages nearly four months after the crimes were committed.

Sidney Nelson, 50, of Northford, was arrested on Friday, police said.

Sidney Nelson was charged with stealing holiday packages from homes in North Haven, according to police. (North Haven police)

In Dec. 2022, police said they investigated several reports of holiday gifts being stolen from the homes of North Haven residents after packages were delivered.

North Haven officers worked with area agencies that were investigating similar crimes.

A suspect was identified, and North Haven police said they obtained arrest warrants for Nelson.

Nelson was charged with several counts of trespassing and larceny. He was held on bond and arraigned in Meriden Superior Court.

