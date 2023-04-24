Violence in New Haven this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - In less than 24 hours several incidents including multiple shootings and one death took place in New Haven.

Police are now searching for all who are responsible.

There were three shootings, two of them within minutes of each other.

The most violent was a murder on Saltonstall Avenue where 26-year-old Tanya Rodriguez was shot and killed.

Police say 30-year-old Leon Guerrero shot Rodriguez after she approached him and two other men who were involved in a fight.

Rodriguez was the second woman shot in the city after another was shot at a stunt driving show in the Best Buy parking lot on Foxon Boulevard.

Police say the woman shot at best buy suffered a non-life threatening wound.

Several hours before both women were shot, a man was shot on Huntington Street.

Police say his injuries are also not deadly.

Dr. Boise Kimber of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association is both saddened and disappointed after hearing of the violent incidents that took place in New Haven over the weekend.

“Gun violence is a problem in New Have, we went through three weeks without any shooting in the city BUTTED TO I would hope the city would take note that we need more patrol officers”, said Dr. Kimber.

She hopes the city will ramp up patrol and come up with a plan to prevent an increase in crime during the warmer months.

“I would hope that we would have more officers on the street and that their will be a plan from the city government how we’re going to deal with youth violence during the summertime”, Dr. Kimber said.

New Haven Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

