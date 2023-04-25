Bed Bath & Beyond and Bankruptcy

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Bed Bath & Beyond stores across the country will start closing sales Wednesday.

The chain declared bankruptcy over the weekend.

Anything bought tomorrow or afterwards cannot be returned, and the store will no longer accept coupons.

Any gift cards from Bed Bath & Beyond can only be used through May 8.

The Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut suggested checking warranties.

Kristen Johnson from BBB Serving Connecticut said, “You want to look at the warranty. Is it a manufacturer’s warranty or is a store warranty? If it’s a manufacturer’s warranty, and that manufacturer hasn’t gone out of business, you’re safe. But if it’s a Bed Bath & Beyond warranty, once the store goes out of business, you no longer have that warranty.”

If waiting for an online order from Bed Bath & Beyond, the company said it expected to fulfill all in-stock items.

