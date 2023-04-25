Contests
Bomb threat posted to Newington marijuana dispensary

Bomb-sniffing K9s helped search the area around the Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington...
Bomb-sniffing K9s helped search the area around the Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington following a threat.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Someone posted a bomb threat to a Newington marijuana dispensary’s online ordering system.

Newington police said they responded to the Fine Fettle Dispensary on the Berlin Turnpike on Monday just before 4:50 p.m.

“Officers evacuated the building as well as the surrounding businesses in the area,” they said in a news release.

Newington police requested help from The Hartford Bomb Squad. They deemed the area safe after a search with a bomb detection K9.

“The Fine Fettle Dispensary and neighboring businesses were cleared to resume normal operations after the search,” police said.

Investigators said the threat was believed to be specific to only the Fine Fettle location in Newington.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the Newington Police Department will be providing an increased presence in the area out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

