Concerns over proposed school budget cuts in East Hampton

By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - This is the time of year when many cities and towns are trying to hammer out their budgets.

Proposed school budget cuts in East Hampton have some have students and teachers upset.

East Hampton residents, teachers and students will be speaking to town council members, urging them to reevaluate the proposed budget cuts for the 2023-2024 year.

The board of finance voted to make the cuts, reducing the proposed education budget by nearly $800,000.

Superintendent Paul Smith announced the revised budget will lay off at least five teachers across the district, class sizes will have a minimum of 24 to 26 students, and they’ll eliminate the part time school psychologist and math specialist.

Eyewitness News spoke with a senior at East Hampton High School. While she won’t see the effects of these cuts, she said she doesn’t know what she’d do without the continued support from her teachers, especially the school psychologist.

“They’ve helped me with my mental health. There’s talk of psychologists being cut too and I’ve had lots of help with my anxiety and mental health throughout my entire 13 years,” said Noelle Lavender, senior at East Hampton High School. “It’s dangerous to go to school and teachers risk their lives just coming to school so it’s our job to protect our teachers from being fired, it’s their job to protect us while we’re in school.”

Teachers and students are expected at the meeting. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

