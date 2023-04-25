Conn. community rallies after historic church burns in massive fire

EASTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A raging fire burned down a historic church in eastern Connecticut over the weekend.

The fire began at the Congregational Church in Eastford around 3:30 in the morning.

Despite firefighter’s fast actions and coordinated efforts, the church was gone.

The church was a landmark for Eastford for almost 200 years.

While the community is devastated by the loss, there is also an outpouring of support and encouragement for the church community.

The initial concern was how the church would continue with their programs. Fortunately, local communities were quick to step up.

“We have the opportunity to use space in the town office building and a number of nearby churches like Eastford Baptist and Ashford Church of living proof,” said Pastor Mike Moran.

Pastor mike has been leading the more than 100-member church community for nearly 20 years.

He said that the fire will not stop the church from serving its parishioners and its purpose.

“This church is vibrant ad is working hard to be a great resource to this community. We have people who are actually 8th generation members of this congregation and they have deep memories, most of them good,” said Moran.

Pastor Mike says the church will be rebuilt, saying it might be time to build a church that will be more compatible for the church’s resources and responsibilities.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.