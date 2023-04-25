Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Conn. community rallies after historic church burns in massive fire

Investigation into Eastford church fire continues
By Marc Robbins
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A raging fire burned down a historic church in eastern Connecticut over the weekend.

The fire began at the Congregational Church in Eastford around 3:30 in the morning.

Despite firefighter’s fast actions and coordinated efforts, the church was gone.

The church was a landmark for Eastford for almost 200 years.

While the community is devastated by the loss, there is also an outpouring of support and encouragement for the church community.

The initial concern was how the church would continue with their programs. Fortunately, local communities were quick to step up.

“We have the opportunity  to use space in the town office building and a number of nearby churches like Eastford Baptist and Ashford Church of living proof,” said Pastor Mike Moran.

Pastor mike has been leading the more than 100-member church community for nearly 20 years.

He said that the fire will not stop the church from serving its parishioners and its purpose.

“This church is vibrant ad is working hard to be a great resource to this community. We have people who are actually 8th generation members of this congregation and they have deep memories, most of them good,” said Moran.

Pastor Mike says the church will be rebuilt, saying it might be time to build a church that will be more compatible for the church’s resources and responsibilities.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Kids may have panhandled - WFSB
5 CT children killed in fiery NY crash may have been panhandling, report says
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Jonathan Garces is accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from a restaurant in Wilton...
NY man accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from CT restaurant

Latest News

Union Station's seating area has been closed off.
Reported bed bugs at Union Station shuts down seating area
Technical Discussion: Cooler than normal with shower chances...
Technical Discussion: Cooler than normal with shower chances...
No seating at Union Station in New Haven over reports of bed bugs
No seating at Union Station in New Haven over reports of bed bugs
Police lieutenant talks about saving man on the Gold Star Bridge
Police lieutenant talks about rescue in crash on the Gold Star Bridge