Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Goat and pony reported walking on I-291 in South Windsor

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Police are responding to a report of a goat and pony walking on I-291 in South Windsor.

State troopers with Troop H in Hartford responded to the I-291 Exit 4 off ramp around 2:38 p.m. for the report.

South Windsor police and the South Windsor animal control officer are also responding, authorities said.

“The owner of the animals was contacted and was responding to their location,” said state police.

No further information was available.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Kids may have panhandled - WFSB
5 CT children killed in fiery NY crash may have been panhandling, report says
Jonathan Garces is accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from a restaurant in Wilton...
NY man accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from CT restaurant
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Tuesday Apr. 25. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Cooler than normal with shower chances...

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Walk to Fight Rare Diseases is set for April 29, 2023 at...
Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation’s Walk to Fight Rare Diseases will benefit the National Organization for Rare Disorders
Firefighters and bystanders rescued a woman after her car plunged into a river in Willimantic...
Woman rescued after car plunges into river in Willimantic
Bed Bath & Beyond sign
Bed Bath & Beyond and Bankruptcy