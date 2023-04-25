Goat and pony reported walking on I-291 in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Police are responding to a report of a goat and pony walking on I-291 in South Windsor.

State troopers with Troop H in Hartford responded to the I-291 Exit 4 off ramp around 2:38 p.m. for the report.

South Windsor police and the South Windsor animal control officer are also responding, authorities said.

“The owner of the animals was contacted and was responding to their location,” said state police.

No further information was available.

