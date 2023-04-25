Grandfather of 12-year-old girl killed in Hartford shooting speaks out

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Twelve-year-old Se’Cret Pierce died in a Hartford shooting last week.

Her grandfather is worried the case may start getting cold. He spoke exclusively to Channel 3.

Rev. Sam Saylor is worried because it’s been five days since the shooting. You always hear from police how crucial the first 48 hours is.

It’s also heartbreaking for Saylor because his son, who was Se’Cret’s father, was shot and killed back in 2012.

“I feel the same as I did Thursday. Incredible unbelief. Incredible unbelief,” Saylor said.

Saylor has been told “I’m sorry for your loss” more than 300 times in five days. He appreciates it.

But what he wants now is justice for his granddaughter Se’Cret.

“Did we do something wrong? Did I fail her? Could I have done more? Could I have had a magic cloak over her to protect her?” Saylor said.

Questions Saylor has been beating himself up over since Se’Cret was shot and killed in Hartford.

The pain and disbelief won’t go away, but Saylor is extremely concerned about the case.

He doesn’t want people or detectives to forget about his precious granddaughter.

Speaking only to Channel 3 tonight, Saylor is desperate for police to find Se’Cret’s killer.

“She was an extraordinary child she was a beautiful beautiful young lady had a good spirit,” said Saylor.

Someone drove down Huntington Street Thursday night, shooting at two men and a teenager.

Police are calling it a targeted attack.

Se’Cret was in a parked car 30 feet away and hit by a stray bullet.

“I’m gonna have to deal with the pain. The pain is not going anywhere I’m here you’re going to have deal with me. The reality of it is worth my pain,” said Saylor.

Saylor will have to bury a grandchild, 11 years after burying his son and Se’Cret’s father.

Shane Oliver was shot and killed in 2012. He was 20.

Se’Cret was just two at the time.

“We’re looking for the same type of sweet justice that we got then,” Saylor said.

There is no update from Hartford police as of Tuesday evening. It’s why Saylor is worried.

It’s been more than 115 hours since the shooting. The first 48 are so crucial to the investigation.

“We know the longer a case goes out the colder it gets. And our hope it never cools off this society will own this ouch,” Saylor said.

Still some questions that we’ve asked police about the shooting:

Who are the other three shooting victims; police have not told us who they are?

Why aren’t they cooperating, and what kind of car was the shooter in?

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.