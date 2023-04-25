Contests
The History of Wax

History of the Wax
By Shannon Kane
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - WWAX is a new TV Station for Connecticut.  It is transmitted on Channel 27 from our transmitter site in Avon, CT.  To get WWAX, there are several ways.

Over the Air Antenna – You will have to rescan your TV similar to how you did when you purchased your TV.  Once complete, we are on Channel 27

Altice Cable – Altice Cable has WWAX on Channel 113 in New Haven and Litchfield County and Channel 8 in Fairfield County.

Cox Cable – WWAX will be on Channel 19 on all COX cable systems in Connecticut.

