The History of Wax
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - WWAX is a new TV Station for Connecticut. It is transmitted on Channel 27 from our transmitter site in Avon, CT. To get WWAX, there are several ways.
Over the Air Antenna – You will have to rescan your TV similar to how you did when you purchased your TV. Once complete, we are on Channel 27
Altice Cable – Altice Cable has WWAX on Channel 113 in New Haven and Litchfield County and Channel 8 in Fairfield County.
Cox Cable – WWAX will be on Channel 19 on all COX cable systems in Connecticut.
