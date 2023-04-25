Contests
Man arrested for painting profanity inside Ledyard church

Madison Barrett was charged with bigotry and other offenses after police said he broke into a...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces bigotry and other charges after police said he painted profanity inside a church in Ledyard.

Madison Barrett, 33, of Norwich, turned himself in to the Ledyard Police Department on Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest warrant, Barrett forced his way into the Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Route 12 in the Gales Ferry section of town. The incident happened on March 11.

While inside the church, police said Barrett vandalized and painted profanity inside the property.

The Ledyard Police Department received investigative help from the FBI New Haven office and the Connecticut State Police Biased Crimes Unit. It said it also received valuable information that was called in from citizens.

Barrett was held on a $30,000 court-set bond. 

