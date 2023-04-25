Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome

For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society...
For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll's shape, clothing, accessories and packaging.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mattel introduced a new Barbie representing a person with Down syndrome.

The chromosomal condition causes mild to severe learning disabilities and distinctive facial characteristics.

For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll’s shape, clothing, accessories and packaging.

The Barbie features a shorter frame and longer torso. The doll also has a rounder face, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge and slightly slanted eyes.

Mattel says the Barbie’s palms include a single line, which is a characteristic often associated with Down syndrome.

As for the doll’s clothes, she is wearing pink ankle/foot orthotics, zip sneakers, a puff-sleeved dress and a special necklace.

The doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma around physical disabilities.

The doll is listed on Mattel’s website for $10.99. It is set to hit store shelves this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Kids may have panhandled - WFSB
5 CT children killed in fiery NY crash may have been panhandling, report says
Jonathan Garces is accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from a restaurant in Wilton...
NY man accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from CT restaurant
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
Tuesday PM showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler than normal with shower chances...

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
Neighbors are raising concerns about a proposal to increase the amount of events at the polo...
Neighbors concerned about expansion of events at Farmington Polo Club
Madison Barrett was charged with bigotry and other offenses after police said he broke into a...
Man arrested for painting profanity inside Ledyard church
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
LIVE: Biden discusses jobs after announcing 2024 reelection bid
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Lawyer: Proud Boys leader is Trump scapegoat for Jan. 6 riot