Neighbors concerned about expansion of events at Farmington Polo Club

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Farmington Polo Club wants to hold more non-polo events this summer.

Just hours ago, the Farmington Town Council decided to walk away without an outcome and push a decision on such an expansion to May 8.

Members of the community attended a town hall meeting Monday night to ask questions and raise concerns about the potential non-polo events.

Neighbors said the events at Farmington Polo Club will cause traffic issues along Town Farm Road. They said they’re worried congestion will only increase as a result of the proposal.

In an effort to compromise, the Town Farm Road club said it would delay event start times back to 8:30 a.m.

Events would also not include music or announcements over speakers.

The club proposed an additional 12 to 15 non-polo or equestrian events.

The final decision and discussion over the use of the grounds was delayed until May 8.

Proposed Farmington Polo Club events spark controversy

