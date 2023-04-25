Neighbors concerned about expansion of events at Farmington Polo Club
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Farmington Polo Club wants to hold more non-polo events this summer.
Just hours ago, the Farmington Town Council decided to walk away without an outcome and push a decision on such an expansion to May 8.
Members of the community attended a town hall meeting Monday night to ask questions and raise concerns about the potential non-polo events.
Neighbors said the events at Farmington Polo Club will cause traffic issues along Town Farm Road. They said they’re worried congestion will only increase as a result of the proposal.
In an effort to compromise, the Town Farm Road club said it would delay event start times back to 8:30 a.m.
Events would also not include music or announcements over speakers.
The club proposed an additional 12 to 15 non-polo or equestrian events.
The final decision and discussion over the use of the grounds was delayed until May 8.
