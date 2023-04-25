Contests
No seating at Union Station in New Haven over reports of bed bugs

Union Station's seating area has been closed off.
By Evan Sobol and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven’s Union Station has no seating for travelers Monday evening after reports of bed bugs.

The New Haven Parking Authority said it cleaned surfaces after the reports.

“Overnight, licensed exterminator and cleaning vendors will be on site to address the hard scape surfaces and reopen the area to the public in the morning,” the parking authority said.

The department said it is working with vendors and the health department to help keep travelers safe.

