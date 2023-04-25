Police lieutenant talks about rescue in crash on the Gold Star Bridge

(WFSB) - We’re learning more about the next steps it will take to fully re-open the Gold Star Bridge.

On Friday it was shut down for hours after a tire blew off a car and hit an oil tanker.

That caused an explosion, killing 43-year-old Wally Fauquett III.

New photos show an up close and personal look at the damage left behind from Friday’s deadly gold star bridge crash.

“The Gold Star did not burn hot enough, it did not burn long enough to do any damage. The Gold Star is open, the Gold Star is safe,” said Josh Morgan with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Crews are working atop and below the bridge to clean up from the fire and work towards reopening the far right and walking lanes of I-95 south over the biggest bridge in Connecticut.

New London Police Lieutenant Cornelius Rodgers was off duty Friday when he found himself in the middle of the action.

“You’ve had a few days...looking back...has the situation started to become a little more real?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Looking back at this, this moment will forever be surreal,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was able to pull one of the surviving victims to safety.

Still, days later, he thinks back about what more he could have done.

“I wish I could’ve helped the other gentleman...every day I think about what I could have done,” said Rodgers.

43-year-old Wally Fauquett III died. A Go Fund Me to help his family with services has raised close to $150,000.

“Unfortunately the vehicle was already in flames before I even got there,” Rodgers said.

There is no timeline yet as to when the far-right lane and walking path will reopen.

