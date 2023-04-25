State police: Aggressive, erratic driver reached speeds of 140 mph on I-91

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A man whose aggressive and erratic driving in Windsor Locks caught the attention of state police last month was identified and arrested on Monday.

Trent Logan, 23, of Enfield, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, and failure to obey the signal of an officer/engaging in a pursuit.

Trent Logan is accused of aggressively driving on I-91 in Windsor Locks. State police said he reached speeds of 140 mph at one point. (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers said they were conducting traffic enforcement operations on Interstate 91 on March 21 when the driver of a dark-colored Dodge Challenger was clocked at 132 mph as he passed other vehicles.

As a trooper tried to catch up to the Challenger, the driver accelerated and passed vehicles on both shoulders of the highway. State police said it became increasingly dangerous to other drivers as the suspect then reached speeds of about 140 mph.

“In the interest of safety, the trooper terminated efforts to catch up to the Challenger and exited the highway at the exit 46 off ramp in Enfield,” state police said in a news release. “While traveling on the exit ramp, the trooper observed that the same Dodge Challenger had also exited exit 46 and was located at the bottom of the ramp.”

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren and tried a motor vehicle stop.

“In response, the driver abruptly accelerated and entered I-91 southbound, again traveling in an erratic and reckless manner, at speeds in excess of 100 mph,” state police said. “The trooper again terminated efforts to stop the Challenger based upon the risk to public safety.”

Investigators eventually identified the driver as Logan. A warrant was granted on April 21.

Enfield police reported that they stopped him on April 24. He was in the same Dodge Challenger. He was arrested at that point based on the warrant from state police.

Logan was held on a court-set $75,000 bond.

