States that are the most addicted to gambling: Where CT ranks

WalletHub released its report on 2023's Most Gambling-Addicted States.
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Most Gambling-Addicted States.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the states that are the least addicted to gambling, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its report called “2023′s Most Gambling-Addicted States.”

On it, Connecticut ranked 40th. That made it the 10th least addicted state.

WalletHub said it compared all 50 states among 20 key metrics. The data included presence of illegal gambling operations, lottery sales per capita, and share of adults with gambling disorders.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics ranked, which ultimately contributed to the state’s overall rank:

  • 38th in casinos per capita
  • 29th in gaming machines per capita
  • 47th in percentage of adults with gambling disorders
  • 14th in gambling-related arrests per capita
Source: WalletHub

The most gambling-addicted states were Nevada, South Dakota and Montana.

The least addicted states were Alaska, Vermont, and Utah.

See the full report on WalletHub’s website here.

