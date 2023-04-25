Teens accused of phoning in bomb threats to two separate CT theaters

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A pair of teens already in trouble for one movie theater bomb threat were arrested for making a second on the same day.

North Haven police said they charged both 18-year-old Christian Cuomo and 19-year-old Tyvon Torres, both of Wallingford, with breach of peace and falsely reporting an incident.

Cuomo’s arrest came on the date it happened, March 3. North Haven police reported Torres’s arrest on Tuesday.

On March 3, the North Haven Police Department said it responded to the Cinemark Theater on Universal Drive for a report of a bomb threat.

“It was relayed to our officers that a caller had contacted the theater and stated multiple explosives would go off at the 9 p.m. showing of Creed III,” North Haven police said. “Additional PD personnel were sent to the theater as well as investigators.”

After consulting with theater management, police said they conducted a sweep of the theater with trained technicians and K9s.

They also worked to identify the suspects.

Detectives said they found Cuomo first. With him in custody by 7:30 p.m. on that day, police deemed the threat a Hoax.

The investigation revealed a second suspect was involved, and North Haven investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Torres.

The theater threat in North Haven was the second of the day for both suspects.

Milford police said Cuomo and Torres pulled the same hoax at the Connecticut Post Mall’s Cinemark location, also on March 3. That threat was phoned in around 1:30 p.m.

Milford police said on March 23 that both suspects turned themselves in to them.

