Torrington woman talks about what it’s like living with complex regional pain syndrome

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - All week Eyewitness News is featuring the stories of local people who are living with rare diseases, leading up to the Walk to Cure Rare Diseases this weekend.

It’s one of the many causes supported by the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation.

Our first stop is in Torrington, where a chemistry professor and tutor has spent 17 years navigating the science experiment that is her chronic pain syndrome.

It would be wrong to say the pain is like breathing, because even the lungs get momentary relief from holding air.

“The pain signals are just constantly being sent up to my brain 24/7,” said Kelly Considine.

It was the first week of Kelly’s last year in high school. It was also the last year the Torrington woman would ever have relief from feeling pain.

“I sprained my ankle a million times,” Kelly said. “It pales in comparison to this.”

An ankle sprain playing volleyball began a 17-year-battle with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

“Your body sends an immune response to that area and tries to fix the problem but in patients with CRPS your body doesn’t realize that the injury has healed and it keeps sending that response and when it does so it keeps damaging and hurting that area,” said Kelly. “Putting a sock on hurt, washing it hurts. I have a brace on that comes up to here. If I go outside without it on, and it’s windy out it feels like someone’s kicking me in the shin over and over again.”

The feeling is both constant and mobile.

The condition has spread up her leg, leaving her unable walk, and struck by regular, powerful muscle spasms.

You’d think she’d grow numb to hurting every single day, for more than half of her life.

But there’s other ways where pain finds Kelly.

“I had one friend say that I was making up the pain for attention,” Kelly said. “I’ve had extended family even not really take the time to understand what I’m going through.”

Even doctors have googled the condition in the exam room in front of her or told Kelly the spasms are all in her head.

“It hurts to not be taken at your word for it,” said Kelly. “You just get this sinking feeling in your heart because you get your hopes up.”

There’s no cure for CRPS, a condition known as “the suicide disease,” by sheer number of sufferers who end their lives to escape the pain.

Kelly has found ways to distract from the feeling, like training her own service dog.

“Having Gunner, having the love and support of my family, those are all things that keep me motivated,” Kelly said.

Kelly was motivated to advocate for changes in laws helping pain patients and found community in the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

“I think they’re a great resource when patients are diagnosed with a rare disease so that they have someone to reach out to that can help point them in the right direction,” said Kelly.

Most people define pain as moments of hurting between long stretches of being healed.

It’s a relief Kelly will likely never feel.

Instead, she punctuates her pain through moments of helping, a cycle of giving and accepting that can heal the heart.

“Being involved in both advocacy and the workforce and still moving forward,” Kelly said. “That’s the opposite of hurt, is just taking those small wins and being proud of yourself.”

