Tulips in bloom at West Hartford’s Elizabeth Park

Tulips bloom at Elizabeth Park
By Lorin Richardson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Spring has sprung and so have the gorgeous tulips at Elizabeth Park in West Hartford!

So many beautiful colors and varieties to see are only here for a couple weeks.

Tip toeing through the tulips, Seleena Sage took her two-month-old Emery out to get a glimpse.

“The leaves haven’t really sprung yet so this is the first sign of spring and I’m such a summer person, so this takes me out of my winter funk,” Seleena said. “I just love it the flowers are beautiful the colors are so vibrant and it’s just amazing I love it so much.”

Kathy Kraczkowski, Park Operations Director for the Elizabeth Park Conservancy, said it’s a must see.

“We had a warmer winter and earlier tulips, and we have 7,000 people are here all the time taking photographs with their families,” Kraczkowski said.

It takes a lot of work behind the scenes. They order the bulbs from Holland to plant every fall.

“What’s interesting is the colder the weather the longer they last, so this is a pretty long run if it’s really hot out they don’t last as long so these cooler nights & days the tulips last longer,” said Kraczkowski.

Planting smiles on many faces.

“It’s worth it the people that come here and the smiles on their face I wish we had a penny for every photograph because it’s just amazing how many people come here and take photographs,” Kraczkowski said.

There is also a tulip garden tour going on this Thursday at Elizabeth Park. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

