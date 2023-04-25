Waterbury police cracking down on distracted drivers

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - April is Distracted Driving Month and across the state, different police departments are cracking down on drivers whose eyes are anywhere but the road.

Eyewitness News got the chance to ride along with an officer in Waterbury to see how they are keeping people safe and spreading awareness.

Waterbury police made 85 stops as part of their distracted driving enforcement effort. They gave out 45 tickets with a $150 price tag.

They have set up checkpoints all month long, but it only took us an hour and a half to see drivers who were openly on their phones behind the wheel.

Eyewitness News rode along with Sergeant Jon Krchnavy with the Waterbury Police Department. He has been with the traffic services unit for almost two years.

“We’re going to target in areas where we see frequent crashes that maybe contributed because of distracted driving,” said Krchnavy.

Krchnavy stopped a driver who was on his phone.

“The reason why I stopped was because you were on your phone back there,” Krchnavy told the driver. “Unfortunately, I do have to give you a ticket.”

Krchnavy said the driver was cooperative and admitted that he was on his phone.

“The craziest thing I’ve ever seen, somebody had their laptop up like on the dashboard in front of the steering wheel,” said Krchnavy.

“What do you think is going to stop people from texting and driving?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Well it’s not tragedies that’s been occurring I guess it’s until it hits home,” a driver said.

“Every time we go to a serious motor vehicle crash we wonder you know was this person texting? Were they just not paying attention?” Krchnavy said.

In Connecticut last year, state officials said nearly 5,200 crashes were the result of distracted driving.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.