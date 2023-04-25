Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterbury police cracking down on distracted drivers

Waterbury police crack down on distracted drivers
By Audrey Russo
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - April is Distracted Driving Month and across the state, different police departments are cracking down on drivers whose eyes are anywhere but the road.

Eyewitness News got the chance to ride along with an officer in Waterbury to see how they are keeping people safe and spreading awareness.

Waterbury police made 85 stops as part of their distracted driving enforcement effort. They gave out 45 tickets with a $150 price tag.

They have set up checkpoints all month long, but it only took us an hour and a half to see drivers who were openly on their phones behind the wheel.

Eyewitness News rode along with Sergeant Jon Krchnavy with the Waterbury Police Department. He has been with the traffic services unit for almost two years.

“We’re going to target in areas where we see frequent crashes that maybe contributed because of distracted driving,” said Krchnavy.

Krchnavy stopped a driver who was on his phone.

“The reason why I stopped was because you were on your phone back there,” Krchnavy told the driver. “Unfortunately, I do have to give you a ticket.”

Krchnavy said the driver was cooperative and admitted that he was on his phone.

“The craziest thing I’ve ever seen, somebody had their laptop up like on the dashboard in front of the steering wheel,” said Krchnavy.

“What do you think is going to stop people from texting and driving?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Well it’s not tragedies that’s been occurring I guess it’s until it hits home,” a driver said.

“Every time we go to a serious motor vehicle crash we wonder you know was this person texting? Were they just not paying attention?” Krchnavy said.

In Connecticut last year, state officials said nearly 5,200 crashes were the result of distracted driving.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Kids may have panhandled - WFSB
5 CT children killed in fiery NY crash may have been panhandling, report says
Jonathan Garces is accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from a restaurant in Wilton...
NY man accused of stealing 200 gallons of cooking oil from CT restaurant
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said isolated evening showers are expected for Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Shower chance tomorrow, also trending milder!

Latest News

New beach parking system in West Haven
West Haven launches new parking payment system for city beaches
Grandfather of 12-year-old shooting victim speaks out
Grandfather of 12-year-old girl killed in Hartford shooting speaks out
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said isolated evening showers are expected for Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Shower chance tomorrow, also trending milder!
Tulips bloom at Elizabeth Park
Tulips in bloom at West Hartford’s Elizabeth Park