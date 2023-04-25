Contests
West Haven launches new parking payment system for city beaches

New beach parking system in West Haven
By Matt McFarland
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – West Haven is getting set to change the way people park at its beaches and how they pay.

The shoreline community has miles of shoreline and several beaches.

A new system is designed to ensure people aren’t skipping out and the city is getting paid.

Sitting along the sand and looking out onto Long Island Sound, Chris Thompson loves going to West Haven’s beaches. So do plenty of others.

Its why the city wants to make sure it’s not losing any money when it comes to parking.

“You go anywhere else you’ve got to pay for it, I agree with it,” Thompson said.

Earlier this month, West Haven’s city council approved a deal with Premium Parking Services out of New Orleans to take over and digitally monetize 760 parking spots in the city.

“It’s a fantastic idea because I know last summer they were using cash only, which who carries cash now a days,” said Thompson, of West Haven.

Last summer the parking kiosks crashed and because of the pandemic, the city couldn’t get parts.

Under the new set up, visitors will use their phone to either text or scan to pay, both hourly or daily rates.

The company attendants would check lots, issuing warnings or citations for those not paying.

“I think it’s a good idea. I really do, get a lot of out of towners over here, New Haven, all other communities. We’ve got the largest open beach around,” said Anthony Vendrella of West Haven.

For residents, beach parking will still be free as long as your taxes are paid up.

Gone are the days of getting those beach stickers for your car. Instead, license plate readers will be installed at the lots.

The city tax office will provide a list of all license plates registered in the city and those would be added to an exempt list.

The program is also scalable, meaning the city can capture parking revenue for special events like the 4th of July fireworks and the Savin Rock Festival.

The five-year agreement calls for West Haven to get 80% of the money collected, with $450,000 anticipated in the first year, and close to $2 million over the length of the contract.

“That’s some good revenue, we just got to see where they put that money,” Thompson said.

The new text to pay or scan to pay system is not just for the beach area. The city will also use it for 70 on-street parking spots over by the VA Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

