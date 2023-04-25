Woman rescued after car plunges into river in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Rescue crews saved a woman whose car plunged into a river in Willimantic on Monday.

Firefighters said they responded to the Bridge Street Plaza around 6:30 p.m.

According to Willimantic Fire Department Chief Marc Scrivener, firefighters and bystanders were able to remove the unidentified victim from the water.

Scrivener said that the woman reported an accelerator problem in her car.

“She was reportedly doing laps around the lot, trying to sort out the issue,” he said. “One way or another, she rapidly accelerated and launched into the river, apparently unseen.”

A customer came out of the nearby El Guanajuato restaurant and heard the woman’s cries for help.

The person returned to the restaurant to ask for help. A couple responded with the restaurant’s owner and went down to the edge of the water.

Scrivener said they helped pull the woman out through the sunroof.

“Under the leadership of Capt. Bruscato, our firefighters arrived and lowered a ladder and personnel down to the river to help remove her,” he said.

A towing company with a heavy duty wrecker then helped to remove the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.