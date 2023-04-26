Bank parking lot fight lands one man behind bars, another in the hospital

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A fight that started in the parking lot of a bank in Fairfield led to charges for one man and a hospital stay for another.

Azael Morales-Osorio, 24, of Bridgeport, was charged with first-degree assault and breach of peace for the incident, Fairfield police said.

Azael Morales-Osorio was arrested following a fight that started in a bank parking lot in Fairfield on April 25, according to Fairfield police. (Fairfield police)

They said the other person, who was only identified as a man, was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with stab wounds to the abdomen and extremities. He was listed in stable condition.

Police said they were called to the Wells Fargo parking lot on Black Rock Turnpike just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

By the time they arrived, they said the two men were found fighting on Stillson Road at its intersection with Black Rock Turnpike.

An officer was successfully able to detain Morales-Osorio. Police called him the “primary aggressor.” He was armed with a razor-blade-style knife.

The second man was treated by medical personnel before being transported to the hospital. He was expected to be released from the hospital soon after he arrived there.

There’s no word on what started the fight.

Morales-Osorio was held at Fairfield Police Headquarters on a $100,000 bond.

