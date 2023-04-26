Conn. Man Arrested Following Suspicious Activity in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

On 4/26/23 at around 7:39 AM the Maine State Police received a complaint reference to an individual at the Van Buren Public Library. The caller advised that there was a male and a Connecticut registered vehicle in the library parking lot. The caller advised the male was not acting right and appeared to be under the influence of something. The caller advised the male was pacing back and forth and she was concerned given the fact school was about to begin. According to the Van Buren District School Facebook page, the school went into a soft lockdown until 8:50 AM due to the presence of the individual.

Trooper Andrew Levesque and Trooper Ted Martin responded to the complaint. Upon arrival Troopers, Border Patrol Agents, and Deputies detained the man given his current demeanor. The male was identified as 43-year-old Agustin Rosa out of Meriden, CT. Rosa was searched, and two vials filled with a white substance believed to be Fentanyl were found in his pocket. Rosa was placed under arrest, and his vehicle was subsequently searched. Inside Rosa’s vehicle was drug paraphernalia, tin foil, cutting agent, scales, and small plastic baggies. Rosa was taken to the Aroostook County Jail and is currently being held without bail. Rosa was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs: Class A. Rosa’s charge was aggravated because he was within 1000 feet of a school at the time of the incident.

Maine State Police were assisted at the scene by The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol, and Van Buren Ambulance.

