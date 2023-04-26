Contests
Proposed bill would prohibit children under 13 from using social media

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN online)
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Later this morning, lawmakers will reveal more information about a bi-partisan bill to protect kids from the harmful impacts of social media.

Many parents will tell you they’ve seen the negative impacts of social media platforms first-hand.

In fact, studies have shown social media usage is a cause of the mental health epidemic.

Lawmakers have identified areas of concern and want to ensure kids’ mental health and overall safety.

One of the lawmakers backing the bill is Sen. Chris Murphy; he and the three other lawmakers supporting the bill have young children of their own.

According to the Washington Post, the bill would prevent children under the age of 13 from using social media.

The bill would also require parental consent for those 13 to 17 years old.

A jarring 2022 study from the CDC found 22% of all high school students reported they considered attempting suicide.

Legislators in Washington will host a presser Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

More information on these proposed regulations will be released at that time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

