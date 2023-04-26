Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Couple arrested after 3-year-old goes to school with makeup over black eye, deputies say

Ray Matherne Jr. and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a...
Ray Matherne Jr. and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a child allegedly showed up to school with a black eye covered in makeup, according to Lafourche Parish deputies.(LPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU BLUE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Deputies in south Louisiana have arrested a couple on accusations one of them punched a 3-year-old boy then sent him to school with makeup covering his black eye.

Ray Matherne Jr., 27, and Amber Doiron, 28, were arrested Friday, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Deputies say they were called to a Head Start location that morning regarding a 3-year-old boy who arrived with a black eye covered by makeup, as well as marks on his neck and arm.

After investigation, detectives believe that two days prior, Matherne struck the 3-year-old, causing a black eye, and Doiron grabbed the boy, causing the marks on his neck and arm.

Deputies say the couple used makeup to try to conceal the child’s black eye, WVUE reports.

Both Matherne and Doiron were booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Matherne was released Saturday morning after posting a $50,000 bail, while Doiron remained in custody on a $50,000 bail, as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer
Trent Logan is accused of aggressively driving on I-91 in Windsor Locks. State police said he...
State police: Aggressive, erratic driver reached speeds of 140 mph on I-91
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Shower chance today, also trending milder!
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Madison Barrett was charged with bigotry and other offenses after police said he broke into a...
Man arrested for painting profanity inside Ledyard church

Latest News

social media file - WFSB
Legislators consider proposal to prohibit children under 13 from using social media
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas
Concerns over proposed school budget cuts in East Hampton
East Hampton residents, teachers, students speak out over proposed school budget cuts
kids pets day - Hometown Scramble
HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: Kids Pets Day
beautiful bulldog contest - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Beautiful bulldog contest