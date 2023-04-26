Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Feds wrote up to $128M in duplicate checks to doctors, report finds

FILE - This June 21, 2013, file photo shows the seal affixed to the front of the Department of...
FILE - This June 21, 2013, file photo shows the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government wrote duplicate checks to doctors who provided care for veterans, costing taxpayers as much as $128 million in extra payments, according to a new watchdog report out this week.

In nearly 300,000 cases, private doctors were paid twice – once by the Veterans Health Administration and another time by Medicare – for the same care provided to veterans from 2017 to 2021, the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General found in its report.

There’s been a spike in those duplicate payments since 2020, when the program that allows veterans to seek care from private doctors was expanded.

“These duplicate payments occurred because CMS did not implement controls to address duplicate payments for services,” the HHS OIG said in its report.

Roughly 1.9 million veterans every year now receive health care, paid for by the federal government, from private doctors when a VA medical facility is too far away or has long wait times. The number of veterans seeking care from private doctors has more than doubled since 2020.

The HHS OIG’s audit examined $19.2 billion Medicare payments for 36 million claims for individuals who enrolled in Medicare and were eligible for VA services. The investigation found that Medicare paid out up to $128 million in nearly 300,000 claims that had already been covered by the VA from 2017 to 2021.

About 90% of those claims were for doctor evaluations and visits.

The audit found that the VA and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services don’t share information about payments made to doctors and that the agency does not tell providers it should just bill the VA, not Medicare, for its services.

In a letter responding to the report, CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said the agency is working with the VA to establish a data-sharing agreement to help cut down on double payments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said isolated showers are possible for Thursday morning.
Technical Discussion: From showers to downpours... poorly timed rain for weekend activities!
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer
Trent Logan is accused of aggressively driving on I-91 in Windsor Locks. State police said he...
State police: Aggressive, erratic driver reached speeds of 140 mph on I-91
Goat and pony on I-291
Unusual hitchhikers: Goat and pony found walking on I-291 in South Windsor

Latest News

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
Biden, Yoon warn N. Korea on nukes, unveil deterrence plan
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New...
Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit