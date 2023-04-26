I-95 to be reconfigured in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Construction on a major infrastructure project that will reconfigure Interstate 95 in East Lyme is set to begin.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto participated in a news conference for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The project will be in the area of exit 74 in East Lyme.

Lamont said the $148 million project is 80 percent federally funded by President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law and is designed to improve safety and traffic flow. It includes correcting the vertical geometry of I-95, adding shoulders in both directions, replacing the bridge over Route 161, and constructing new on and off ramps at exit 74 to offer easier transitions on and off the highway.

Ever wonder why I-95 around Exit 74 in East Lyme has a speed limit of 50MPH? I strongly believe this road needs to be reconfigured to improve safety and traffic flow.



I'm headed there today to announce we are investing BIL funds to begin a major improvement project in the area. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 26, 2023

Lamont and Eucalitto were joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, East Lyme first selectman Kevin Seery, and members of the local legislative delegation.

