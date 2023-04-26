Man arrested for interfering with Harwinton fire investigation

HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces trespassing and officer interference charges in connection with a fire that broke out at a home in Harwinton.

State police said they arrested 25-year-old Ronald Gene Nelson of Stratford on Tuesday.

Troopers said they were called to the home on Wildcat Hill Road around 8 a.m. for the fire report.

While there, state police said they determined that Nelson trespassed and interfered with troopers while they conducted their investigation.

Troopers said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is being investigated by the Harwinton fire marshal with help from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Nelson was given a court date of Wednesday at Torrington Superior Court.

His bond, which he was unable to post, was set at $10,000.

Nelson was transported to New Haven Correctional Center and was released into the custody of correctional officers.

