Montville police seek to identify attempted fraud suspect

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Police in Montville are hoping the public can help identify a man who tried to commit identity theft and fraud.

On Wednesday, the police department posted surveillance photos from the Charter Oak Bank.

“We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the male shown below,” police wrote on social media. “He is a suspect in an attempted identity theft/fraud located at the Charter Oak Bank. If anyone has any information please contact the Montville Police Department at 860-848-7510 extension 130.”

No other details were released.

