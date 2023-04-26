Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Montville police seek to identify attempted fraud suspect

Montville police sought the public's help to identify an attempted identity theft/fraud suspect.
Montville police sought the public's help to identify an attempted identity theft/fraud suspect.(Montville police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Police in Montville are hoping the public can help identify a man who tried to commit identity theft and fraud.

On Wednesday, the police department posted surveillance photos from the Charter Oak Bank.

“We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the male shown below,” police wrote on social media. “He is a suspect in an attempted identity theft/fraud located at the Charter Oak Bank. If anyone has any information please contact the Montville Police Department at 860-848-7510 extension 130.”

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer
shower chance - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Shower chance today, also trending a bit milder!
Trent Logan is accused of aggressively driving on I-91 in Windsor Locks. State police said he...
State police: Aggressive, erratic driver reached speeds of 140 mph on I-91
Goat and pony on I-291
Unusual hitchhikers: Goat and pony found walking on I-291 in South Windsor

Latest News

The Town of Vernon said a helicopter with a large saw would be doing some tree-trimming for...
Vernon: Don’t be alarmed by helicopter with large saw
Police work to identify individuals involved in 11 Smash & Grabs on Wednesday Apr. 26.
Police work to identify suspects in multiple Smash & Grabs
Police work to identify individuals involved in 11 Smash & Grabs on Wednesday Apr. 26.
VIDEO: Suspects break into vehicles in Southington
Police lieutenant talks about saving man on the Gold Star Bridge
Police seek to identify heroes who helped rescue person in crash on Gold Star Bridge