Motorcycle crash closes I-84 west in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A portion of I-84 westbound in Hartford is closed Wednesday evening because of a crash involving a motorcycle.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said the highway is closed between Exits 51 and 50.

According to the DOT, the crash was reported at 6:16 p.m.

Serious injuries are reported, state police said.

There is no further information available.

