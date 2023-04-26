Motorcycle crash closes I-84 west in Hartford
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A portion of I-84 westbound in Hartford is closed Wednesday evening because of a crash involving a motorcycle.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said the highway is closed between Exits 51 and 50.
According to the DOT, the crash was reported at 6:16 p.m.
Serious injuries are reported, state police said.
There is no further information available.
You can follow traffic updates here.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.