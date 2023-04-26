New Haven police make arrest in young mother’s shooting death

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A young mother was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight.

It’s New Haven’s 9th homicide of the year.

Police were able to make a quick arrest after the alleged shooter called 911 himself and waited for officers to arrive. It doesn’t make it any easier for a family that’s dealt with tragedy before.

Candles, balloons, flowers, and heartfelt messages mark the spot on Saltonstall Avenue where 26-year-old Tanya Rodriguez lost her life.

“I want justice for my daughter. She don’t deserve this, she’s my baby. I want him to be charged to the max,” said Johnny Rodriguez, Tanya’s father.

Her grief-stricken family joined New Haven police and the mayor to provide an update into the case and the arrest of the man whom police say pulled the trigger: 30-year-old Leon Guerrero.

“You see the number people here that are impacted by gun violence. It is not just one life, it is so many lives impacted in our city when someone decides to play God,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

According to police, shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning they got a call from Guerrero, saying he just shot someone on Saltonstall Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Guerrero with his hands raised. He allegedly told them his gun was in his car.

Tanya Rodriguez was lying in the road.

“She was a beautiful young lady, that was always around for the family, her friends were everything to her,” said Danny Rodriguez, Tanya’s uncle.

Police said a fight broke out between Guerrero and two other men and that Rodriguez was trying to stop it when the gun went off.

Everyone involved had some type of association with each other, said police.

“It’s my understanding she was getting out of the car to try to possibly separate the individuals from fighting,” said New Haven Police Assistant Chief Bertram Etienne.

Now a family is left without their loved one, who leaves behind a two-year-old child and a fiancé.

Her uncle, who just two years ago lost a nephew to gun violence, is a part of Project Safe Neighborhood, reaching out to and talking with those at risk to stop the violence.

“I just want it to stop, because if it’s not my kids it’s going to be somebody else’s kid and at the end of the day they’re all our children and it’s got to stop,” Danny Rodriguez said.

Leon Guerrero is being held on a $2 million bond. He is due back in court in May.

