People are coming up with unusual ways to deter would-be car thieves as cases rise

(WFSB) - Last week, we told you about the state attorney general’s push to get millions of Kias and Hyundais recalled, claiming the vehicles are easily stolen with USB cables.

Channel 3 spoke exclusively with the victim of one of those thefts and learned about some unusual ways people are trying to deter would-be thieves.

“We were getting ready to eat dinner and we heard a beep,” said Melissa Hammick.

As far as the car-theft gamble goes, Hammick might as well have been counting cards.

She drives a Kia and her boyfriend drives a Hyundai. Those are the two brands of car that law enforcement said are getting stolen more and more.

Often, they’re lifted with nothing but a USB cable.

Hammick said thieves hit the jackpot last month when their locked Hyundai was stolen out of their apartment complex in Bristol.

“He saw the car drive away,” Hammick said.

Less than 24 hours later and with $1,500 worth of damage done, Hammick said the car was found in Waterbury, with a USB cable still dangling from the ignition.

“I don’t know what else to do because, are they going to come back because it was so easy to steal? Or are they just going to steer clear of us because they’ve already touched this place?” said Hammick.

The three main things you can do to prevent your car from being stolen are: lock take your keys, take your keys and hide your belongings.

We wanted to know what else people were doing to prevent their cars from becoming targets.

In an interview we did on distracted driving, you may have noticed what looked like another person sitting in the passenger seat.

We asked this Waterbury resident why.

“Why the clown face mask?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Because with all the kids running around here stealing cars and stealing anything and they don’t care I’m just praying to God that it’ll deter them,” the driver said.

“Is that an effective way to deter people?” asked Eyewitness News.

“I would say I would hesitate to go up to the car if I saw it from afar,” said Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens.

Stephens said the mask could work by deterring thieves who are trying to avoid a confrontation.

“They’re looking for something quick most of the time,” said Stephens.

He also said installing a camera, an AirTag or a sticker that says “baby on board” could make a suspect think twice.

“Anything you can use, it’s worth a shot,” Stephens said.

Stephens said locking your car is the best way to avoid tempting the odds and that you should always call police if your vehicle is stolen.

“Do not go and try to get that car back yourself,” Stephens said.

For those who followed the tried-and-true advice and still lost the lottery, they’re willing to wager on taking extra measures to keep their car safe.

“That looks like it could be a person sitting there like I even thought about putting something like a fake camera on the dashboard,” Hammick said.

