Police investigating shots fired near a school in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after shots were fired near a school in New Haven Wednesday afternoon.

The shots were fired near the John C. Daniels School on Congress Avenue, officials said.

Police responded to the area for a ShotSpotter activation.

Breaking News: Evidence markers and a number of shell casings can be seen between Congress and Davenport Avenues in New Haven after shots are fired near John C Daniels School late this afternoon. No reported injuries. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/VEPdk9xcCR — Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) April 26, 2023

Channel 3 saw 17 evidence markers near the school on Baldwin Street.

Officials said the school dismissed as normal and there were no issues.

There are no reported injuries.

No further information was available.

