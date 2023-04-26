Contests
Police investigating shots fired near a school in New Haven

Police investigate gunfire near a school in New Haven
By Matt McFarland and Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after shots were fired near a school in New Haven Wednesday afternoon.

The shots were fired near the John C. Daniels School on Congress Avenue, officials said.

Police responded to the area for a ShotSpotter activation.

Channel 3 saw 17 evidence markers near the school on Baldwin Street.

Officials said the school dismissed as normal and there were no issues.

There are no reported injuries.

No further information was available.

