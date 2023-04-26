Police seek to identify heroes who helped rescue person in crash on Gold Star Bridge

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London police are seeking the public’s help in identifying heroes who helped rescue an injured person in last week’s deadly crash on the Gold Star Bridge.

A tanker truck and a car collided on the southbound side of the bridge, resulting in an explosion.

Individuals helped Lt. Cornelius Rodgers rescue a victim from their car, police said. Channel 3 talked with Rodgers earlier this week about the rescue.

“The selfless and heroic acts by the involved individuals to rescue an injured person from a vehicle was remarkable,” said New London Police Chief Brian Wright.

Wright said he would like to: “personally thank them and bestow upon them a measure of appreciation from the New London Police Department.”

If you know who these heroes are, you are asked to call the New London Police Department.

Wally Fauquett III, 43, died in the crash. A Go Fund Me to help his family with services has raised close to $180,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.