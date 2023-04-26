Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police seek to identify heroes who helped rescue person in crash on Gold Star Bridge

Police lieutenant talks about saving man on the Gold Star Bridge
Police lieutenant talks about saving man on the Gold Star Bridge
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London police are seeking the public’s help in identifying heroes who helped rescue an injured person in last week’s deadly crash on the Gold Star Bridge.

A tanker truck and a car collided on the southbound side of the bridge, resulting in an explosion.

Individuals helped Lt. Cornelius Rodgers rescue a victim from their car, police said. Channel 3 talked with Rodgers earlier this week about the rescue.

“The selfless and heroic acts by the involved individuals to rescue an injured person from a vehicle was remarkable,” said New London Police Chief Brian Wright.

Wright said he would like to: “personally thank them and bestow upon them a measure of appreciation from the New London Police Department.”

If you know who these heroes are, you are asked to call the New London Police Department.

Wally Fauquett III, 43, died in the crash. A Go Fund Me to help his family with services has raised close to $180,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer
shower chance - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Shower chance today, also trending a bit milder!
Trent Logan is accused of aggressively driving on I-91 in Windsor Locks. State police said he...
State police: Aggressive, erratic driver reached speeds of 140 mph on I-91
Goat and pony on I-291
Unusual hitchhikers: Goat and pony found walking on I-291 in South Windsor

Latest News

The Town of Vernon said a helicopter with a large saw would be doing some tree-trimming for...
Vernon: Don’t be alarmed by helicopter with large saw
Police work to identify individuals involved in 11 Smash & Grabs on Wednesday Apr. 26.
Police work to identify suspects in multiple Smash & Grabs
Police work to identify individuals involved in 11 Smash & Grabs on Wednesday Apr. 26.
VIDEO: Suspects break into vehicles in Southington
Montville police sought the public's help to identify an attempted identity theft/fraud suspect.
Montville police seek to identify attempted fraud suspect