Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police work to identify suspects in multiple Smash & Grabs

Police work to identify individuals involved in 11 Smash & Grabs on Wednesday Apr. 26.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Throughout Wednesday night and early morning, Southington police responded to 11 vehicle burglaries.

Incidents occurred in both the northwest and central areas of town.

The victims reported one or more suspects walking up to their vehicle and smashing a window to gain access.

Police suspected this method was used to avoid setting off the car alarm.

They proceeded to steal all items of value totaling $600 in cash along with a wallet and purse.

Of the 11 vehicles, it is believed nine were locked at the time.

Police obtained many videos and photographs of the same group of 3-4 individuals.

They were observed wearing dark colored clothing, gloves, and face coverings.

Efforts are being made the confirm the identity of the vehicle traveling to these areas.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-621-0101 or autotheft@southingtonpolice.org

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer
shower chance - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Shower chance today, also trending a bit milder!
Trent Logan is accused of aggressively driving on I-91 in Windsor Locks. State police said he...
State police: Aggressive, erratic driver reached speeds of 140 mph on I-91
Goat and pony on I-291
Unusual hitchhikers: Goat and pony found walking on I-291 in South Windsor

Latest News

The Town of Vernon said a helicopter with a large saw would be doing some tree-trimming for...
Vernon: Don’t be alarmed by helicopter with large saw
Police work to identify individuals involved in 11 Smash & Grabs on Wednesday Apr. 26.
VIDEO: Suspects break into vehicles in Southington
Montville police sought the public's help to identify an attempted identity theft/fraud suspect.
Montville police seek to identify attempted fraud suspect
Police lieutenant talks about saving man on the Gold Star Bridge
Police seek to identify heroes who helped rescue person in crash on Gold Star Bridge