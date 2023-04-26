Police work to identify suspects in multiple Smash & Grabs

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Throughout Wednesday night and early morning, Southington police responded to 11 vehicle burglaries.

Incidents occurred in both the northwest and central areas of town.

The victims reported one or more suspects walking up to their vehicle and smashing a window to gain access.

Police suspected this method was used to avoid setting off the car alarm.

They proceeded to steal all items of value totaling $600 in cash along with a wallet and purse.

Of the 11 vehicles, it is believed nine were locked at the time.

Police obtained many videos and photographs of the same group of 3-4 individuals.

They were observed wearing dark colored clothing, gloves, and face coverings.

Efforts are being made the confirm the identity of the vehicle traveling to these areas.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-621-0101 or autotheft@southingtonpolice.org

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.