Serious crash closes North Main Street in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Part of North Main Street in West Hartford is closed Wednesday afternoon because of a serious crash.

Police said the crash is at the intersection of North Main Street and Miller Road.

A school bus and a sedan are involved in the crash.

“N. Main St is closed to traffic in all directions near the intersection,” police said.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

No other information was available.

