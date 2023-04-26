Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Serious crash closes North Main Street in West Hartford

Crash on North Main Street in West Hartford.
Crash on North Main Street in West Hartford.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Part of North Main Street in West Hartford is closed Wednesday afternoon because of a serious crash.

Police said the crash is at the intersection of North Main Street and Miller Road.

A school bus and a sedan are involved in the crash.

“N. Main St is closed to traffic in all directions near the intersection,” police said.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

No other information was available.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said isolated showers are possible for Thursday morning.
Technical Discussion: Shower chance today, also trending a bit milder!
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer
Trent Logan is accused of aggressively driving on I-91 in Windsor Locks. State police said he...
State police: Aggressive, erratic driver reached speeds of 140 mph on I-91
Goat and pony on I-291
Unusual hitchhikers: Goat and pony found walking on I-291 in South Windsor

Latest News

Arrest warrant reveals new details about shooting that killed 12-year-old girl
VIDEO: Arrest warrant reveals new details about shooting that killed 12-year-old girl
Changes on I-95 in East Lyme to prevent crashes
VIDEO: Changes on I-95 in East Lyme to prevent crashes
Raymond Lapinski.
Man charged after threatening state police sergeant in Hartford
The Town of Vernon said a helicopter with a large saw would be doing some tree-trimming for...
Vernon: Don’t be alarmed by helicopter with large saw