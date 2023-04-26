Contests
Tick bites on the rise in Connecticut

Avoiding a rising tick population
By Hector Molina
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Conn. (WFSB) - If you think you are seeing ticks earlier than usual this year, you are right.

According to the CDC, more people are being bitten by ticks this year landing people in the emergency room.

The nice outdoor temperatures Connecticut saw this past winter led to an increase in ticks.

The CDC bite tracker shows emergency room visits for tick bits per month in the northeast have been skyrocketing since March, and are showing no end anytime soon.

“We are dealing currently with up to 13 tik borne diseases including Lyme disease and several other important tick borne diseases,” said Dr. Goudarz Molaei.

Dr. Molaei recommends wearing light colored clothing and long pants tucked into your socks if you’re planning to spend time in the woods or tall grass. These things can prevent a tick from latching on to you.

