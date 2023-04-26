Tips to help pet owners avoid wildlife

(WFSB) - If you own a pet, recent reports of wild animal attacks are unsettling.

Just last week, we told you about a woman bitten by a bear while walking her dog in Avon. There are also warnings about coyotes going after dogs.

All of this is alarming because we still need to take our pets out.

The folks at the Rocky Hill dog park enjoy their day in the fenced-in controlled environment.

The dogs run free because they feel safe, but even here in a populated park, there can be intruders ready to pounce.

“You can see sometimes coyotes on the outside walking the paths and you just have to watch them to make sure you are safe,” said Ellen Fitzgibbons of New Britain.

Like real estate, location is critical when it comes to safely walking your pets. Where you live often makes you more prone to encountering wildlife.

“We live in the woods our whole backyard is woods so there’s no way I would let my dog loose. On leash only when I take him out of the house. So I bring him here so he can get a nice run. And this is a great park,” said Teddie Niver of Rocky Hill.

If you don’t have a nice park close by, the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection (DEEP) has put out some tips to help pet owners avoid bears, coyotes and other wildlife.

The list includes ceasing to feed birds and being careful with your trash. It’s these tips and practicing safe walking habits that can reduce the number of dangerous encounters.

“You want that same level of awareness when you’re in an area where there is bear activity if its collection day and the trash hasn’t been picked up you want be aware that something could be on the other side of those trash cans or around the corner,” said Jenny Dickson, DEEP Director of Wildlife Division.

It’s not just predatory wildlife that we are talking about. There are other animals out there that if you run into them, can put up a pretty big stink.

“Skunks are they are my number one fear they are the worst part of walking at night or in general,” said Jeovany Cameron of Rocky Hill.

This is topic of great attention these days because springtime is a ripe time for raising the young, and a mama animal, domesticated or not will be protective and often times overly aggressive.

For information on reporting a wildlife sighting to DEEP, click here.

DEEP’s 24-hour dispatch center can be reached at (860) 424-3333.

