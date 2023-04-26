Vernon: Don’t be alarmed by helicopter with large saw

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - People in Vernon may notice a helicopter with a large saw flying overhead on Wednesday.

The town posted to social media to get the word out.

It said the aircraft and saw will be tree-trimming along Eversource right-of-ways.

“The aircraft will be flying between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day beginning [Wednesday],” the town said. “The helicopter will also land and refuel at 5 Gerber Blvd. in Vernon.”

It said the work is part of Eversource’s regular vegetation management program.

