Vernon: Don’t be alarmed by helicopter with large saw

The Town of Vernon said a helicopter with a large saw would be doing some tree-trimming for Eversource starting on April 26.(Town of Vernon)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - People in Vernon may notice a helicopter with a large saw flying overhead on Wednesday.

The town posted to social media to get the word out.

It said the aircraft and saw will be tree-trimming along Eversource right-of-ways.

“The aircraft will be flying between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day beginning [Wednesday],” the town said. “The helicopter will also land and refuel at 5 Gerber Blvd. in Vernon.”

It said the work is part of Eversource’s regular vegetation management program.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

